Schaub helps Hannover end a winless streak

Schaub helps Hannover end a winless streak

Louis Schaub thanked him on Saturday for coming on as a substitute in the 39th minute: the 28-year-old Austrian in the employ of Hannover 96 fixed the goal in the 88th minute with his beautiful goal to make it 3-1 over SV Sandhausen (without Marcel Ritzmaier). his team’s first win this year in the second German division.

GEPa/Johannes Friedl

After a cross from Beier, he volleyed into the left corner of the cross from about eleven meters. It was the first three-pointer for Hannover after ten matches without a win.

