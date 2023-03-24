The Murcian will debut today Friday against Bagnis in the third turn of the center court of the Miami Open

Alcaraz faces the Argentine tennis player and needs to win the tournament to maintain number one in the ATP ranking

Carlos Alcarazcurrent number one in the ATP ranking, makes his debut today, Friday, March 24, at the Masters 1.000 de Miami against the argentinian Facundo Bagnis in the third turn of center court, that is, at approximately 8:00 p.m. (CET).

alcarazrecent champion in Indian Wells, begins the defense of the crown won last year against a Bagnisnumber 100 in the world, who beat the Brazilian on Wednesday Felipe Meligeni Alves.

His match will start once the duel between Taylor Fritz y Emilio Nava.

The Spanish, 19 years old, must retain the crown to stay at the top of the world ranking.

If not, the Serbian Novak Djokovicabsent in Miami when unable to access the United States due to his refusal to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, will return to number one.

WHERE TO SEE THE DEBUT OF ALCARAZ ON TV

In Spain, the debut of Carlos Alcaraz It can be seen live and live on television through the channel Movistar Sports. Movistar+ owns the exclusive television rights to the men’s tournament in Miami.

As always, in SPORT You will be able to read everything that happens in that match, as well as the reactions of the protagonists.