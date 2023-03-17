Home Sports Schedule and where to watch the draw for the Champions League quarter-finals on TV
Sports

Schedule and where to watch the draw for the Champions League quarter-finals on TV

Schedule and where to watch the draw for the Champions League quarter-finals on TV

We already know the day and time of the ceremony

In June we will meet the new European champion

The UEFA has revealed when it will take place the draw for the quarterfinals and semifinals of the current edition of the Champions Leaguebeing a ceremony that will take place this week.

In this sense, the eventuality will be carried out in the House of European Football in Nyon of Switzerland, where we will know what will be the crosses between the teams that have come out ahead of the round of 16 of the competition. Currently, the Milanhe Bayern Munichhe Benfica and the Chelsea are the clubs whose presence is confirmed, in the absence of confirming the participation of the winners between the Manchester City and the Leipzighe Inter and the Portohe Liverpool and the Real Madrid and the unity and the Napoli.

On the other hand, it should be noted that, unlike the current phase, “clubs can play opponents from the same national association and teams they have previously faced in the group stage“, so we are facing a completely open draw. In addition, for administrative reasons, the club that will act as ” will be raffledlocal” during the Champions League final.

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE DRAW

The draw for the quarterfinals and semifinals of the Champions League will take place on Friday, March 17.. The ceremony will kick off the 12:00 (CET), and will be broadcast through the website UEFA.com.

