Schedule and where to watch the King’s Cup quarterfinal match on TV in the USA

Al Shabab and Al Nassr are all set to clash in the King’s Cup quarterfinals at the Al Shabab Club Stadium on Monday, December 11. This highly anticipated match will see the Al Shabab team, led by Croatian coach Igor Bišćan, take on Al Nassr, managed by Portuguese coach Luis Castro.

The Al Shabab team, also known as the White Lions, has not had the best run lately, with four games resulting in two draws and two defeats in the local league. However, having won the King’s Cup on three occasions in the past, the team is hopeful and confident of securing a win to advance to the next round.

On the other hand, Al Nassr, also known as the Knights of Nadj, is looking to break their streak of unsatisfactory results and take the path to success in the competition. Despite having won the cup six times in the past, the team has not been able to secure a victory since 1990.

Both teams have reached this quarterfinal stage after successfully defeating their opponents in the previous rounds. Al Shabab was able to beat Al Batin and Al Fateh, while Al Nassr secured victories against Ohod and Al Ettifaq.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. Eastern time in the United States and can be viewed live on Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com, FOX Deportes, and the FOX Sports App. The probable lineups for the two teams have also been announced, with key players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Yannick Carrasco expected to take the field.

Fans can stay updated with all the details of the match through the special coverage provided by the editorial staff of USA Sports World. The clash promises to be an exciting encounter between the two competitive teams, and fans will be eagerly anticipating the outcome of this thrilling quarterfinal fixture.

