Sports

Schedule and where to watch the match between Barcelona and Obradoiro of the Endesa League on TV

Schedule and where to watch the match between Barcelona and Obradoiro of the Endesa League on TV

05/12/2023 at 01:00

CEST


The culés are positioned in the first place of the table

Moncho Fernández’s team, on the other hand, is in twelfth place

It is Friday May 12 at 7:00 p.m. (CET), to carry out a new day of the Endesa Leaguehe Barcelona and the workshop They will meet at the Palau Blaugrana.

Alluding to this, the combination of Šarūnas Jasikevičius is in the first place overallwhere it is kept with 26 matches won, 5 lost y a point differential of +353. In addition, his recent matches indicate a victory over Fuenlabrada (101-64), a victory over Betis (85-77), a win over Gran Canaria (87-79) y a win over Granada (70-55).

For their part, those of Moncho Fernandez are located in the twelfth place in the classificationwhere they are shown with 13 wins and 18 losses along with a points record of -140. At the same time, his most immediate record reflects a win against Granada (88-83), a defeat against Valencia (87-78), a defeat against Betis (82-67) y a defeat against Baskonia (110-94).

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO WATCH THE ENDESA LEAGUE MATCH ON TV

The match between Barcelona and the workshop from Endesa League this will be done Friday May 12 at 7:00 p.m. (CET), and the game can be seen in Spain through Movistar+, a company that exclusively broadcasts these matches. Specifically, it will be on the Deportes Movistar+ channel, which occupies dial 59 of the television schedule.

See also  Manchester City - Leipzig of the Champions League: Schedule and where to watch on TV

