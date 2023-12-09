schedule and where to watch the match on date 16 of La Liga on TV in the USA and Mexico

Real Betis to Face Real Madrid in La Liga Match

This Saturday, December 9, at 10:15 a.m., the Real Betis, led by Chilean Manuel Pellegrini, will face Real Madrid, managed by Italian Carlo Ancelotti, in a highly-anticipated La Liga match at Benito Villamarin.

Real Betis has been on a remarkable ten-game unbeaten streak in the Spanish league, currently standing in seventh place with 25 points. On the other hand, Real Madrid is at the top of the league with 38 points and has also enjoyed a 13-game undefeated streak in both La Liga and the Champions League.

In their most recent Copa del Rey match, Real Betis defeated Villanovense 2-1, while Real Madrid secured a 2-0 victory against Granada in their last league encounter. The two teams last met in April, resulting in a goalless draw.

The match will be broadcast live on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ in the USA, and on Sky HD and Blue To Go Video Everywhere in Mexico. In addition to the television coverage, the Mundo Deportivo USA editorial team will provide special coverage of the Real Betis vs. Real Madrid encounter.

