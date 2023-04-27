Home » Schedule and where to watch the Spanish GP races on TV
Schedule and where to watch the Spanish GP races on TV

Schedule and where to watch the Spanish GP races on TV

04/27/2023 at 20:00

CEST


What time and where to watch the races of the Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez on television

Marco Bezzecchi leads the drivers’ table with 64 points

He Spanish Grand Prix hosts the fourth appointment of the MotoGP World Championship 2023 and this weekend, from Friday the 28th of April to Sunday the 30th, the races of Moto3, Moto2 y MotoGP.

In this sense, the Circuito de Jerez will be the new spatial protagonist of the competition, within which Marco Bezzecchi will arrive as the leader of the general driver’s table with 64 points. Behind him, Francis Bagnaia stands with 53 units, while Alex Rins (47 points), Maverick Vinales (45) y Johann Zarco (44) are in charge of completing the rest of the top positions.

However, special mention for the aforementioned Rinswho took first place in the MotoGP of the Americas in the middle of the month above Marini y Quarterly. Thanks to this, the representative of Honda was able to enter the podium of the competition, in the process becoming the best located Spaniard of the same by the hand of Viñales (fourth place) and above exponents like Alex Marquezwhich is located in the eighth place.

Similarly, it should be noted that the disciplines of Moto2 y Moto3 They will also have their space in the Circuit of Jerezas can be detailed in the schedules below:

SCHEDULES AND TV OF THE SPANISH GP

  • Friday April 28
  • Moto3 – P1: 09:00h – 09:35h.
  • Moto2 – P1: 09:50h – 10:30h.
  • MotoGP – P1: 10:45h – 11:30h.
  • Moto3 – P2: 13:15h – 13:50h.
  • Moto2 – P2: 14:05h – 14:45h.
  • Saturday April 29
  • Moto3 – P3: 08:40h – 09:10h.
  • Moto2 – P3: 09:25h – 09:55h.
  • MotoGP – FP: 10:10h – 10:40h.
  • MotoGP – Q1: 10:50h – 11:05h.
  • MotoGP – Q2: 11:15h – 11:30h.
  • Moto3 – Q1: 12:50h – 13:05h.
  • Moto3 – Q2: 13:15h – 13:30h.
  • Moto2 – Q1: 13:45h – 14:00h.
  • Moto2 – Q2: 14:10h – 14:25h.
  • MotoGP Sprint: 3:00 p.m.
  • Sunday April 30
  • MotoGP warm up: 10:45h – 10:55h.
  • Moto3 – Race: 12:00 p.m.
  • Moto2 – Race: 13:15h.
  • MotoGP Race: 3:00 p.m.
As he MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix Like the rest of the World Cup, it can be seen live in Spain through the streaming platform DAZN.

It can also be followed on the channels of DAZN within the platform Movistar on dial 64.

