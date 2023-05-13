Home » Schedule, performances and position of Spain in the festival
Sports

Schedule, performances and position of Spain in the festival

by admin
Schedule, performances and position of Spain in the festival

05/13/2023 at 1:00 p.m.

CEST


Liverpool hosts this edition of the Eurovision Song Contest

26 countries fight on stage for the golden microphone

The big day arrives 26 countries will meet in Liverpool in the Eurovision Grand Final to achieve the crystal microphone. Following Ukraine’s emotional victory in 2022, Europe is looking for a successor in a new edition of the most important music event in the world.

Russia falls from the list of participants again, vetoed by the organization after its invasion of Ukraine. They will not be present either Bulgaria, North Macedonia or Montenegro although they will do so for economic reasons.

Among the great favorites Sweden, Finland, Israel, Norway and… Spain. Blanca Paloma will defend her flamenco lullaby ‘Eaea’ before the entire continent in a genuine and innovative proposal to repeat Chanel’s great result in 2023.

Order of performances of Eurovision 2023

  1. Austria: Teya & Salena – Who The Hell Is Edgar?
  2. Portugal: Mimics – oh heart
  3. Swiss: Remo Forrer – Watergun
  4. Poland: White – Solo
  5. Serbia: Luke Black – I’m just sleepy
  6. France: The Zarra – Obviously
  7. Cyprus: Andrew Lambrou – Break A Broken Heart
  8. Spain: White Dove – Hey, yeah
  9. Sweden: Flowers – Tattoo
  10. Albania: Albina & Kelmendi Family – It blows
  11. Italia: Marco Mengoni – Two lives
  12. Estonia: dog – Bridges
  13. Finland: Wrapper – Cha Cha Cha
  14. Czechia: Vesna – My Sister’s Crown
  15. Australia: Voyager – Promise
  16. Belgium: Gustaf – Because Of You
  17. Armenia: Brunette – Future Lover
  18. Moldavia: Pasha Parfeni – The Sun and the Moon
  19. Ukraine: TVORCHI – Heart of Steel
  20. Norway: Alessandra – Queen of Kings
  21. Germany: Lord of the Lost – Blood & Glitter
  22. Lithuania: Monika Linkyté – Stay
  23. Israel: Noa Kirel – Unicorn
  24. Slovenia: Joker Out – Carpe Diem
  25. Croatia: Let 3 – Mama ŠC!
  26. United Kingdom: Mae Muller – I Wrote A Song

Where to watch the Eurovision final?

It can be seen (in Spain) as usual through RTVE, being La 1 the one that will offer it in its entirety starting at 9:00 p.m.. TVE will offer special programming throughout the afternoon with luxury guests such as David Civera or Soraya.

See also  Large numbers of people evacuated due to violent eruption of volcano on La Palma island in Spain

Why is it celebrated in the UK and not in the Ukraine?

Ukraine won Eurovision 2022 with the song ‘Stefania’ by the group Kalush Orchestra. Although the Ukrainians had expressed their intention to carry out the song festival, the war has not made it possible.

Eurovision organizing committee he decided then that it was the United Kingdom, the country that was in second position, who was in charge of holding the contest. Of course, in all the infographics of the event It shows the Ukrainian flag as if it were celebrated there.

26 COUNTRIES COMPETE FOR THE TITLE

26 countries will try to win the crystal microphone tonight. The big favorite is Sweden, who plays Loreen’s trick again to take the victory. All the experts point to her as the main candidate but… will there be surprises?

Load more

You may also like

Romelu Lukaku turns 30

Giro d’Italia: First mountain arrival has chaotic aftermath

Warriors confident they’ll be back, but not with...

At Le Mans, Johann Zarco in search of...

Esport – Counter-Strike: how did Vitality prepare its...

LeBron James 30+9+9 reached the top of history’s...

The UCI has criticized cyclists who were flown...

FA Cup final set to cap record-breaking year...

Austrians continue to deliver in Mauthausen

XFL: Dwayne Johnson on giving NFL hopefuls the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy