Schedule, performances and position of Spain in the festival

Liverpool hosts this edition of the Eurovision Song Contest

26 countries fight on stage for the golden microphone

The big day arrives 26 countries will meet in Liverpool in the Eurovision Grand Final to achieve the crystal microphone. Following Ukraine’s emotional victory in 2022, Europe is looking for a successor in a new edition of the most important music event in the world.

Russia falls from the list of participants again, vetoed by the organization after its invasion of Ukraine. They will not be present either Bulgaria, North Macedonia or Montenegro although they will do so for economic reasons.

Among the great favorites Sweden, Finland, Israel, Norway and… Spain. Blanca Paloma will defend her flamenco lullaby ‘Eaea’ before the entire continent in a genuine and innovative proposal to repeat Chanel’s great result in 2023.

Order of performances of Eurovision 2023

Austria: Teya & Salena – Who The Hell Is Edgar? Portugal: Mimics – oh heart Swiss: Remo Forrer – Watergun Poland: White – Solo Serbia: Luke Black – I’m just sleepy France: The Zarra – Obviously Cyprus: Andrew Lambrou – Break A Broken Heart Spain: White Dove – Hey, yeah Sweden: Flowers – Tattoo Albania: Albina & Kelmendi Family – It blows Italia: Marco Mengoni – Two lives Estonia: dog – Bridges Finland: Wrapper – Cha Cha Cha Czechia: Vesna – My Sister’s Crown Australia: Voyager – Promise Belgium: Gustaf – Because Of You Armenia: Brunette – Future Lover Moldavia: Pasha Parfeni – The Sun and the Moon Ukraine: TVORCHI – Heart of Steel Norway: Alessandra – Queen of Kings Germany: Lord of the Lost – Blood & Glitter Lithuania: Monika Linkyté – Stay Israel: Noa Kirel – Unicorn Slovenia: Joker Out – Carpe Diem Croatia: Let 3 – Mama ŠC! United Kingdom: Mae Muller – I Wrote A Song

Where to watch the Eurovision final?

It can be seen (in Spain) as usual through RTVE, being La 1 the one that will offer it in its entirety starting at 9:00 p.m.. TVE will offer special programming throughout the afternoon with luxury guests such as David Civera or Soraya.

Why is it celebrated in the UK and not in the Ukraine?

Ukraine won Eurovision 2022 with the song ‘Stefania’ by the group Kalush Orchestra. Although the Ukrainians had expressed their intention to carry out the song festival, the war has not made it possible.

Eurovision organizing committee he decided then that it was the United Kingdom, the country that was in second position, who was in charge of holding the contest. Of course, in all the infographics of the event It shows the Ukrainian flag as if it were celebrated there.