Schedule, places, times: FAQ for the European Handball Championship 2024 in Germany

Status: 05/10/2023 6:31 p.m

Germany is hosting the European Handball Championship 2024, with games taking place in six cities. Here is an overview of the most important information.

The tournament begins on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 and ends with the finals on Sunday, January 28. It is the first time that Germany is hosting a men’s European handball championship.

how do they see Preliminary Groups out of?

The draw in Düsseldorf resulted in the following preliminary round groups:

Group A Group B Group C France Spain Island Deutschland Austria Hungary North Macedonia Croatia Serbia Switzerland Romania Montenegro

Group D Group E Group F Norway Sweden Denmark Slovenia Netherlands Portugal Poland Bosnia-H. Czech Republic Faroe Islands Georgia Greece

Germany’s handball players will meet France and North Macedonia in the preliminary round at the 2024 European Championship – Germany will also play the opening game against Switzerland.

more

What venues are there?

The opening game, which is also the first game for the Germans, takes place in the Düsseldorf football stadium. With a capacity of 50,000 seats, the organizers are hoping for a handball spectator record. The previous record dates back to 2014, when 44,000 people in Frankfurt watched the Rhein-Neckar Löwen vs. HSV Hamburg Bundesliga game.

The preliminary round games will be played in Mannheim, Munich and in the capital Berlin, where the German team will also play its other games. Should the Germans qualify for the main round, they will continue to play in Cologne. The other main round games are scheduled in Hamburg. The final round, including the semi-finals, match for fifth place, match for third place and the final, will also take place in Cologne.

What is there to win?

The European Handball Federation has presented a new trophy for the men’s European Championship. It stays with a shell – but it was made in a different design.

The new EM trophy was presented at the draw

When does Germany play?

The German Handball Association (DHB) team will play the opening game in Düsseldorf on January 10th and then have a three-day break, which is very unusual for a handball championship. The remaining two preliminary round games with German participation will take place on Saturday, January 14th and Monday, January 16th – all in Berlin.

What’s the mode?

The 24 teams compete against each other in groups of four in the preliminary round. The two best-placed teams reach the main round, where they end up in the same group – the result from the direct preliminary round duel remains.

In the main round there are two groups of six. Their group winners and runners-up will then cross over in the semi-finals. In addition to the grand final, there are also matches for fifth and third place.

What happens if there is a tie?

If two or more teams are tied at the end of the preliminary round or the main round, the following criteria decide in this order:

Score from direct comparison

Goal difference from direct comparison

Number of goals from direct comparison

Goal difference from all group matches

Number of goals from all group matches

the lot

Where can I watch Germany’s European Handball Championship games?

ARD and ZDF will broadcast the games with German participation, live on TV and in the live stream.

When can I buy tickets?

From May 31, day tickets can be purchased in the second sales phase. According to the DHB, tickets are available from 19 euros. In the first phase of advance sales, which is still ongoing, only ticket packages for the respective groups of all tournament phases are available so far.

The only exception is the opening game in Düsseldorf: more than 40,000 tickets have already been sold for the game. The DHB subsequently suspended advance sales.