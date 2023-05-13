schedule, TV, casualties, statistics and forecasts for Game 7 of the Playoffs

Check the preview of Game 7 of this series of the Eastern Conference semifinals and discover our predictions to bet on Betfair.

Boston Celtics y Philadelphia 76ers they meet in Game 7 of their Conference semifinal. A decisive meeting in which both franchises play the advance to the Eastern finalin which the Heat await, and to which the Celtics go with the home court factor in their favor.

Schedule and where to see the Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers

The seventh game of the Eastern Conference semifinal takes place this Sunday May 14, starting at 9:30 p.m. (Spanish time), at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Losses in the Celtics vs. 76ers (Game 7)

The only official loss due to injury for this Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinal between the Celtics and the 76ers is that of the Argentine: Daniel Gallinari.

The veteran Celtics forward has missed the entire season with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee. An injury that will also prevent him from being present in the decisive match of this series.

H2H between Celtics and 76ers in the Playoffs

Boston and Philadelphia they are playing their 22nd meeting in the series of NBA Playoffs.

Before this knockout phase, both franchises had met twice in the first round, 6 in the semifinals of Conference or Division and on 13 occasions in search of a pass to the NBA Finals, being the Celtics who dominate in the overall Playoffs (14-7)having taken the five most recent series between the two teams:

Playoffs 2020 (1ª Ronda): Celtics 4-0 76ers

Playoffs 2018 (Eastern Conference Semifinals): Celtics 4-1 76ers

Playoffs 2012 (Eastern Conference Semifinals): Celtics 4-3 76ers

Playoffs 2002 (1ª Ronda): Celtics 3-2 76ers

Playoffs 1985 (Eastern Conference Finals): Celtics 4-1 76ers

According to the NBA regular season 22/23the Celtics took the victory in three of their four duels against the 76ers, losing the last one at the home of the Philadelphians:

April 5, 2023: Philadelphia 76ers 103-101 Boston Celtics

February 26, 2023: Philadelphia 76ers 107-110 Boston Celtics

February 9, 2023: Boston Celtics 106-99 Philadelphia 76ers

October 19, 2022: Boston Celtics 126-117 Philadelphia 76ers

How do both teams arrive?

Los Boston Celtics forced the seventh and final game of this series with their away win against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Party 6: 86-95. And now, with the home court factor in their favor, they will seek a place in the Eastern Conference finals, in which the Miami Heat await a rival.

This series of the Eastern Conference semifinals began with the victory of the 76ers at the home of the Celtics in the Party 1: 115-119. However, those from Boston equalized the tie with their victory in the Party 2: 121-87before traveling to Philadelphia.

With their win away from home in the Party 3: 102-114the Celtics took the lead for the first time in this series, but the 76ers put the tables again in this key after the extension of the Party 4: 116-115.

Philadelphians triumph in the Party 5: 103-115 made them go to game 6 with the option of closing this phase with a victory at home, but after their defeat, they will have to play the pass to the Conference final in the final match. The one who will be the ninth 7th Game between both franchiseswith a record of: 6-2 in favor of the green team so far.

