Best bets and predictions for the second leg of the Copa del Rey 2022-23 semifinal.

The two biggest teams in Spain seek to hit the table, to ensure that coveted place in the final of the Copa del Rey, which will be played on May 6 at the Cartuja stadium.

Schedule and where to see FC Barcelona vs. real Madrid

The game will be played this Wednesday, April 5 at 9:00 p.m. at Spotify Camp Nou, it will be broadcast on Movistar + and La 1 on TVE.

In addition, Betfair will allow live betting during the match.

Match history

FC Barcelona and Real Madrid have met four times this season, this meeting will be the fifth and last confrontation they will star in.

It is a reality that if something characterizes the classics it is the aggressiveness with which the teams arrive and the matches so open and even that they provide us with games like this. The balance this season falls in favor of Catalan team, which has won three of the last four games against Real Madrid. Ancelotti’s men are resisting the classics, despite the fact that they started the season with a resounding 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The Madrid team has not won at the Camp Nou since October 2021. Without a doubt, this match will be a great opportunity for those of Ancelottiwhat They need a minimum of 0-1 to equalize the tie.

How do both teams arrive?

Both teams arrive in a good shape. Xavi Hernández’s men have accumulated five consecutive victories, including the last victory in the first leg of the Copa del Rey against their next rival.

By the Real Madrid, comes in a slightly more irregular streak. They have missed many important points in the League, which makes their title chances practically impossible; Now yes, we already know that Ancelotti’s men are considered the kings of Europe and, after two great round of 16 games against Liverpool, they continue to show that they grow in big competitions, continuing in the fight for the fifteenth Champions League for their record.

Possible alignments and casualties

FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Araujo, Koundé, Marcos Alonso, Jordi Alba; Gavi, Sergi Roberto, Sergio Busquets; Ferran Torres, Lewandowski, Raphinha.

The main casualties of the Catalan team are Christensen, Dembélé, Pedri and De Jong.

Real Madrid: Courtesy; Carvajal, Militao, Nacho Fernandez, Camavinga; Kroos, Tchouameni, Modric; Vinicius Junior, Benzema, Rodrigo.

The main absence of Real Madrid is that of Ferland Mendy.

Undoubtedly, the casualties of FC Barcelona have led Xavi Hernández’s men to restructure the team. The absences by the Madrid team are fewer in number, since Ancelotti’s men have most of their squad available for this match.

JJAnalistas bets: FC Barcelona vs. real Madrid

1-. Barcelona bet without a tie a [1.58]. Bearing in mind that the historical factor plays in favor of Xavi Hernández’s men, it is a great idea to bet in favor of them. We must also remember that FC Barcelona is out of all European competitions, there is no doubt that they will not leave anything to chance and will fight competitions like this one.

2-. Both teams will score a [1.65]. If we look at the most recent clashes between these teams, in three of the last four both have scored at least one goal, we already know that if something characterizes the classics it is the open character that the matches take, generous in front of goal and with a guaranteed show.

3.- Over 2.5 goals a [1.83]. In games like this where the historical rivalry is a very important factor, the teams go all out. In the clásicos this season, they have been averaging an average of 3 goals per game, a very good statistic that adds to the urgent need for Real Madrid to score a goal to equalize the tie. This can cause the game to break up and be a very quick clash of comings and goings from both teams.

COMBIPARTIDO

Barcelona or tie, more than 2.5 goals and both score a [2.94]