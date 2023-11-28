“Manchester City and RB Leipzig Secure Spots in UEFA Champions League Round of 16”

Manchester City and RB Leipzig have become the first two clubs to secure spots in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. The fifth round of the group stage in the 2023-2024 season promises to be filled with excitement as teams battle it out for advancement.

The action kicks off on Tuesday, November 28, with eight games taking place across Europe. One of the marquee matchups includes FC Barcelona taking on Porto in Spanish territory. Barcelona will be looking for a victory to confirm its spot in the round of 16, but a draw or loss could put them in a precarious position as Shakhtar could potentially add nine points in their match against Antwerp.

In another important duel, Scottish team Celtic, with Honduran player Luis Palma, will not be playing in their game against Lazio after accumulating two yellow cards in four games. Celtic still has a chance to enter the UEFA Europa League, but they will need to win and hope for a Feyenoord loss to Atlético de Madrid on the final day.

The San Siro will host the clash between AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund in what is considered the “death group” of the tournament. AC Milan is currently third in the group and will need a victory to keep their hopes alive for a spot in the round of 16.

Additionally, PSG will take on Newcastle in another highly anticipated game in the group stage. PSG is currently second in their group with six points.

The full schedule for Tuesday, November 28, is as follows:

11:45 AM: Lazio vs. Celtic (ESPN)

11:45 AM: Shakhtar vs. Antwerp (ESPN 2)

2:00 PM: AC Milan vs. Borussia Dortmund

2:00 PM: Barcelona vs. Porto (ESPN)

2:00 PM: Feyenoord vs. Atlético de Madrid

2:00 PM: Manchester City vs. Leipzig

2:00 PM: PSG vs. Newcastle (ESPN 2)

2:00 PM: Young Boys vs. Estrella Roja.

