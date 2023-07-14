Schedules: Bayern opens the season in Bremen, HSV starts against Schalke

Status: 06/30/2023 11:30 a.m

Champions Bayern Munich opened the 61st Bundesliga season with an away game at Werder Bremen.

The game will take place on August 18th. This was announced by the German Football League (DFL) when the fixtures for the Bundesliga and the 2nd division were published.

Newcomers compete abroad

Runners-up Borussia Dortmund will welcome 1. FC Köln on the opening weekend (19/20 August), while cup winners RB Leipzig will face Bayer Leverkusen on the first day of the game. In addition, the two promoted players start with away games: second division champions 1. FC Heidenheim have to go to VfL Wolfsburg, Darmstadt 98 travel to the Hessen derby at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Dortmund vs Bayern in early November

Bayern’s first top game is on matchday 6 (September 29th to October 1st) in Leipzig. On match day 10 (November 3rd to 5th), the classic at BVB awaits. According to the DFL, the exact times for the first eight Bundesliga match days are planned for the week of July 10th to 14th.

After the 16th matchday (December 19th/20th), the Bundesliga goes into the winter break. The last games of the first half of the season will then be played to kick off the new year from January 12th to 14th, 2024. The season finale is scheduled for May 18, 2024, and almost two weeks later (June 3, 2024) the suspension period for the European Championships in Germany begins.

2. Bundesliga: Hamburger SV against Schalke at the start

The season in the 2nd Bundesliga (July 28) starts three weeks before the start of the first division with the top game between Hamburger SV and relegated Schalke 04. Hertha BSC is initially challenged at Fortuna Düsseldorf. After the winter break, the second division will resume on January 19, 2024, with the last matchday taking place on May 19, 2024.