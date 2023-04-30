Home » Schio takes race-1 in the pit of Paladozza: Virtus beaten
Show at the Paladozza. In a packed building, the Wuber Schio family wins race-1 of the championship finals. 84-86 the final. It is the first knockout of the season at Madison for the Vu Nere in front of the president Massimo Zanetti and the CEO Luca Baraldi.

Crazy match, played at a high pace, and with absolute technical and emotional peaks. The landlords, down by 7 to 3’04” from the end of the third quarter (53-70), place a partial 9-0 and also reach +6 (80-74) with 3’58” from play in the fourth.

Here the plays of Sottana and Bestagno allow the return, and when Dojkic finds the triple of +5 at 2’07” the visiting team has the merit of not giving up: the rest is done by Howard with the triple of overtaking at 19 ”.

For Virtus there are 19 from Zandalasini with 3/5 from 2 and 3/8 from 3, 18 for Parker with 10 rebounds and 15 for Dojkic. For Schio Sottana with 16 points (point of reference in the fourth quarter), 20 for Howard with 9 rebounds and 5 assists, 15 for Mabrey.

We return to the field on May 2 at the Palaromare for match-2. Two-ball at 20. Schio has the first Scudetto match-point.

