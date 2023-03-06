One day after the separation from head coach Robin Dutt, RZ Pellets WAC presented Manfred Schmid as his successor. This was announced by the ninth-placed player in the Admiral Bundesliga on Monday in a broadcast.

Schmid looked after Wiener Austria until the winter break, but had to give way there after a mixed autumn season. “For me personally, it’s a new, exciting challenge,” said the 52-year-old from Vienna. “The first goal must be to stabilize the team”

The WAC parted ways with Dutt on Sunday one day after the 2-1 defeat against TSV Egger Glas Hartberg. Due to the away bankruptcy, the Wolfsbergers missed the master group for the first time since the mode change.