Schmid becomes the new WAC head coach

Schmid becomes the new WAC head coach

One day after the separation from head coach Robin Dutt, RZ Pellets WAC presented Manfred Schmid as his successor. This was announced by the ninth-placed player in the Admiral Bundesliga on Monday in a broadcast.

Schmid looked after Wiener Austria until the winter break, but had to give way there after a mixed autumn season. “For me personally, it’s a new, exciting challenge,” said the 52-year-old from Vienna. “The first goal must be to stabilize the team”

The WAC parted ways with Dutt on Sunday one day after the 2-1 defeat against TSV Egger Glas Hartberg. Due to the away bankruptcy, the Wolfsbergers missed the master group for the first time since the mode change.

