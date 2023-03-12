Alexander Schmirl surprisingly won bronze for Austria at the European Shooting Championships in Tallinn on Saturday. The Lower Austrian, who recently came second in the three-position KK match at the World Cup in Cairo, scored 260.5 points in the air rifle final. He was only four tenths of a point missing for the fight for gold, which would have meant an Olympic quota for Paris 2024.

Maximilian Ulbrich (GER) became European Champion, beating Slovakian Patrik Jany 16:12. Both have a Paris Quota seat. Schmirl was of course happy about bronze. “I am very satisfied with my performance. I’ve actually always been in a good mood with the air rifle, but it’s never worked out well at a European Championship. I’m all the happier that it worked today – especially since there was now a quota for the European Games,” he said.

Martin Strempfl finished tenth and Marlene Pribitzer also finished tenth. On the final day, the LG team competitions are still on the agenda.