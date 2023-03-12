Home Sports Schmirl gets EM bronze with the air rifle
Schmirl gets EM bronze with the air rifle

Alexander Schmirl surprisingly won bronze for Austria at the European Shooting Championships in Tallinn on Saturday. The Lower Austrian, who recently came second in the three-position KK match at the World Cup in Cairo, scored 260.5 points in the air rifle final. He was only four tenths of a point missing for the fight for gold, which would have meant an Olympic quota for Paris 2024.

Maximilian Ulbrich (GER) became European Champion, beating Slovakian Patrik Jany 16:12. Both have a Paris Quota seat. Schmirl was of course happy about bronze. “I am very satisfied with my performance. I’ve actually always been in a good mood with the air rifle, but it’s never worked out well at a European Championship. I’m all the happier that it worked today – especially since there was now a quota for the European Games,” he said.

Martin Strempfl finished tenth and Marlene Pribitzer also finished tenth. On the final day, the LG team competitions are still on the agenda.

