School sports in Frankfurt: between heaven and hell

Heaven and Hell” is not only a hopping game popular with children on a chalk-framed playing field. The opposite pair of words also clearly describes the range of reactions when people are asked about their (former) physical education classes. Hardly any school subject can be found in the year books of school graduates as reliably as lessons on parallel bars, buck and badminton net.

And that in both the “Hated” and “Favorite Subject” categories. Conjured up by some as an important balance to top-heavy math lessons, felt by others as humiliating, occasionally smiled at by the teaching staff, and also chronically underfinanced – physical education classes are in a difficult position . On the one hand: “School sport should encourage all children and young people to enjoy movement […] wake up.”

