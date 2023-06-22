Home » School sports in Frankfurt: between heaven and hell
Sports

School sports in Frankfurt: between heaven and hell

by admin
School sports in Frankfurt: between heaven and hell

Heaven and Hell” is not only a hopping game popular with children on a chalk-framed playing field. The opposite pair of words also clearly describes the range of reactions when people are asked about their (former) physical education classes. Hardly any school subject can be found in the year books of school graduates as reliably as lessons on parallel bars, buck and badminton net.

And that in both the “Hated” and “Favorite Subject” categories. Conjured up by some as an important balance to top-heavy math lessons, felt by others as humiliating, occasionally smiled at by the teaching staff, and also chronically underfinanced – physical education classes are in a difficult position . On the one hand: “School sport should encourage all children and young people to enjoy movement […] wake up.”

See also  Feld 34+10 Zhang Ning scored 25 points and 9 rebounds Shanxi sent Ningbo to 6-game losing streak_rebound_assist_game

You may also like

Fc Vittoria ASD Calcio confirms D’Agosta, symbol player

Transfer market: Media: Gündogan before moving to Barcelona

Mark Zuckerberg is ready to fight Elon Musk

Athletics at OM – medals with the help...

Ibrahimovic was unique — Sportellate.it

Triathlon, Kienle: “As a cyclist, you almost feel...

Foods that improve tanning | What are they...

Paul talks about winning the championship: Lao Li...

Pallacanestro Varese: with the wild card in BCL...

Chelsea and the finances – unexpected help from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy