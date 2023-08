With the label that he is a specialist in cup duels, you will not go to him. “I don’t know what it is. Someone always has to score a goal, now it was me. I’m happy with the goals, but I’m especially happy with the result. But be careful, we’re still halfway there,” recapitulated Slavia’s all-rounder Ivan Schranz’s convincing 3-0 win over Ukrainian Dnipro-1 in the first match of the third preliminary round of the Europa League.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook