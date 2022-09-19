Original title: Schroder on returning to the Lakers: James is happy that I am back, we have unfinished business

On September 19, Beijing time, according to US media reports, Dennis Schroder talked about his feelings about returning to the Lakers in an interview today.

In today’s European Cup third place competition, Germany beat Poland and won the third place. Schroder continued his efficient performance, scoring 26 points and 6 assists on 7 of 10 shots.

There have been rumors that LeBron James may appear on the final game day of the European Cup. In this regard, Schroeder said: “I heard that he might come five days ago, I texted him immediately, and he told me that he was not coming.”

During the European Championship, Schroder and the Lakers signed a one-year minimum contract worth $2.64 million. “LeBron told me he’s glad I’m back and we have unfinished business,” Schroeder said. “When I was on the Lakers that year, I was affected by the coronavirus, there were no fans, and a lot of people were injured. .”

“This year, hopefully everything is going well,” Schroeder continued. “Hopefully everybody stays healthy and we’re going to try and get something.”

Talking about returning to the Lakers, Schroder said: “I have been in touch with the Lakers for the past three months. Yes, I know I will go back, but I want to take it slow.”

In the end, Schroeder was selected for the best team of this European Cup. The data shows that this European Cup Schroder averaged 22.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game, and the shooting percentage was as high as 54%. (jim)





