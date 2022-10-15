Home Sports Schroder to face MRI with finger injury or miss start of regular season
Schroder to face MRI with finger injury or miss start of regular season

Original title: Schroder’s finger injury will undergo MRI examination or miss the start of the regular season

Beijing time on October 15th, according to a report from Shams, a well-informed source revealed that Lakers guard Dennis Schroder suffered a finger injury, and it is unknown whether he can catch up with the new season regular season opener.

Schroder will miss today’s preseason finale against the Kings, sources said. It is reported that the Lakers are evaluating the severity of the injury, as well as the return timetable.

The Los Angeles Times followed up with a report that Schroder injured his finger during the last preseason game against the Timberwolves and will undergo an MRI.

Schroder and the Lakers reached a one-year minimum salary contract with the Lakers this summer due to their outstanding performance in the European Cup. After returning to the Lakers, Schroder played only one preseason game against the Timberwolves.

Lakers coach Darwin Hamm revealed that Schroder is likely to miss the start of the regular season due to a finger injury.

On the other hand, Anthony Davis will not play in today’s preseason game against the Kings due to a sore back. It is reported that the thick eyebrows did not travel with the team to Sacramento, the move is a precautionary measure for the Lakers.

Hamm said both Lonnie Walker and Juan Toscano Anderson could play today.

The Lakers are 1-4 in the first five preseason games this year. The regular season opener (the away game against the Warriors) is on October 19. (jim)Return to Sohu, see more

