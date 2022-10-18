Home Sports Schroder will have thumb surgery to miss 3-4 weeks, Westbrook will participate in light training today – yqqlm
Original title: Schroder will undergo thumb surgery to miss 3-4 weeks, Westbrook will participate in light training today

Beijing time on October 18th news, the Lakers officially announced that the team guard Dennis Schroder will undergo surgery on his right thumb and miss 3-4 weeks.

Schroder suffered a finger injury during a preseason game against the Timberwolves on Oct. 13. Before that, he underwent an MRI.

Schroder signed a one-year minimum salary contract with the Lakers due to his outstanding performance in the European Cup this summer. While Schroder is out, the Lakers have a number of guards available, including Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, and Austin Reeves.

Lakers coach Darwin Hamm revealed in an interview today that Westbrook’s current situation is a daily observation. “He had a light workout today,” Hamm said.

Westbrook suffered a left hamstring strain in the final game of the preseason, but fortunately there was no structural damage. Hamm said Westbrook has a chance to play in Wednesday’s opener against the Warriors.

On the other hand, Hamm said Thomas Bryant is currently on the daily watch list with a thumb injury.

According to the schedule, the Lakers will face the Warriors and Clippers in their first two regular season games. In this regard, Anthony Davis said: “We faced two teams with championship strength in the first two games. It would be great to destroy the Warriors’ ring night, our mentality is improving, and we have to start a new season with a few victories. season.” (jim)Return to Sohu, see more

