Schumacher, photos stolen from a friend and offers to the newspapers for one million euros

A person close to Michael Schumacher allegedly committed a very serious act by betraying the family’s trust: he secretly took some photos of the former champion, who was seriously injured in 2013.

Since the tragic accident he had on the ski slope 10 years ago, Michael Schumacher has never appeared in public again and the family has done everything to strenuously protect his privacy, even at the cost of isolating him more and more from the people who were close to him. Just one of these, among the few that would have had access to the former champion’s private residence, would have managed to take some pictures of him without anyone knowing and then would have tried to sell it to the press for 1 million euros. No newspaper for now would have agreed to buy them.

Schumacher turns 54, Mick: “The best dad ever”. Maranello “We with you”

In the images it seems that the former pilot has been portrayed while he is lying in bed. The news was kept secret by the family and obviously it is not known what is the identity of the character who would have carried out such a despicable act. Today, the former champion’s health conditions are kept strictly confidential and fortunately those who tried to make money on the matter did not succeed.

