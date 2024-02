The son of seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher, Mick, who lost his place in the Haas team a year ago, will compete in the World Endurance Championship next season. The 24-year-old German driver was hired by the Alpine team, for whom he will also drive the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans race. Schumacher will also continue to be a substitute driver for Mercedes in F1, Reuters reported.

