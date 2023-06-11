Schurter celebrates historic victory in Lenzerheide

What he missed last year because of the collision with his compatriot Mathias Flückiger, Schurter makes up for this Sunday in Lenzerheide: He achieves his 34th World Cup victory. It’s possible that he drove in Lenzerheide for the last time – which doesn’t just have something to do with him.

Nino Schurter celebrates his historic 34th World Cup victory. Maxime Schmid / Keystone

Nino Schurter had his scary moment again this year at the World Cup in Lenzerheide. Two hundred meters from the finish, he began to swerve and had to get off his bike for a moment. But a spectator reassured him that his lead was big enough, Schurter later said. For the Grisons, crossing the finish line was a triumphal procession.