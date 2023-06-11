Home » Schurter celebrates historic victory in Lenzerheide
Sports

Schurter celebrates historic victory in Lenzerheide

by admin
Schurter celebrates historic victory in Lenzerheide

What he missed last year because of the collision with his compatriot Mathias Flückiger, Schurter makes up for this Sunday in Lenzerheide: He achieves his 34th World Cup victory. It’s possible that he drove in Lenzerheide for the last time – which doesn’t just have something to do with him.

Nino Schurter celebrates his historic 34th World Cup victory.

Maxime Schmid / Keystone

Nino Schurter had his scary moment again this year at the World Cup in Lenzerheide. Two hundred meters from the finish, he began to swerve and had to get off his bike for a moment. But a spectator reassured him that his lead was big enough, Schurter later said. For the Grisons, crossing the finish line was a triumphal procession.

See also  Freeride and FIS: Too much structure for the wild youngsters?

You may also like

1. FC Köln: Transfer sealed: Köln star Ondrej...

Fiorentina, the future belongs to Commisso: the president...

The two teams remain golden and undefeated

TRAILRUN ALTA VALTELLINA | Sportdimontagna.com

International match today live on TV, live stream...

Cagliari won the Serie B playoffs and were...

According to media reports: Khedira and Wolf are...

The National Shooting Championship (rifle and pistol event)...

Trekking poles in the mountains, why use them?

Breel Embolo in court: The football star’s criminal...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy