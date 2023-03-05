The men’s race was won by Ski Classics series leader Swede Emil Persson, ending the reign of Norwegian skiers who reigned for the previous ten years. The best of the Czech runners, Jan Šrail, was four minutes behind him in 23rd place.

Both the 27-year-old Persson and the 30-year-old Fletenová dominated the Vasa race for the first time. While the Swede avenged last year’s narrow defeat to Andreas Nygaard in the five-man finish, Fletenová triumphed with a lead of more than two minutes ahead of Norwegian Silje Slindová.

Her twin sister Astrid Slindová, who defended her victory, finished fifth on the day after finishing tenth in the classic 30 at the World Championships in Planica.