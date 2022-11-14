No operation: Schuurs breathes a sigh of relief. Good news is also coming for Juric who feared losing the defender for a long time, instead the decisive consultation scheduled today with Professor Giovanni Di Giacomo has somewhat reduced the problem. And above all averted the worst hypothesis that would have forced the Dutchman to stay off the pitch for three months.

The former Ajax player, who dislocated his right shoulder against Sampdoria and fell heavily to the ground after the tripping of Amione, will not have to face any surgery and in about 5 weeks could resume training with his teammates. It went well for him, he only missed one match and will be able to take advantage of the stop of the calendar to present himself in good shape when he resumes Serie A: on January 4, Turin will host Verona. Meanwhile, the grenade health staff has already tailored the recovery program on him, which had already begun in Philadelphia.

Schuurs was becoming a permanent presence and his return will be even more important to dampen the emergency in a defense that will lose Buongiorno through disqualification, after the yellow card received in Rome by the former Primavera: he was warned. However, there is still doubt about the retirement in Spain organized between the second and third week of December, which will certainly take part in the other player who left the scene due to an injury, Ola Aina.