After the first day of the Mexico Open, which is part of the PGA Tour, Matthias Schwab is currently in shared 100th place. A double bogey happened to the 28-year-old Styrian on hole nine, plus four more bogeys with five birdies. He ended Thursday’s round in Puerto Vallarta with a 72, one over par. The cut is expected at one under par.

At the top is the American Austin Smotherman after a strong lap of 63.