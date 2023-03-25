Home Sports Schwab is making up ground in Punta Cana
Sports

Schwab is making up ground in Punta Cana

by admin
Schwab is making up ground in Punta Cana

Matthias Schwab made up a lot of ground on the second day of the PGA Tour tournament in Punta Cana (Dominican Republic). After a round of 71 at the start, the 28-year-old from Styria improved to shared 14th place with a 68 with five birdies and a bogey on the par-72 course on Friday.

Englishman Matt Wallace is in the lead with six strokes less. “You can see how well you have to score to be among the front runners in this field. It’s fun to play good and almost flawless rounds here in Punta Cana,” said Schwab.

Nemecz misses the cut

Lukas Nemecz, on the other hand, missed the jump into the prize money weekend at the World Tour tournament in Johannesburg, South Africa. The Styrian played a par round on Friday after a mixed performance with four birdies and four bogeys. With a total of 142 strokes (two under par), the 33-year-old only came in 108th, staying well above the cut line.

Sepp Straka also lost his third game at the World Golf Championships match-play format in Austin, Texas. He lost to Cameron Young (USA) with five and three, his departure had already been determined.

See also  Pro Vercelli-Alessandria is worth a slice of B: with Como ko, the lions dream of primacy

You may also like

Barelli is the group leader in the Chamber,...

Football: Nagelsmann-Aus sealed at Bayern

NBA, Simone Fontecchio scores 26 points against the...

Football: Nicolato promotes Mulattieri “always find the paw”...

The relocation of the Louis-Lumière school, due to...

«On the street for 13 thousand euros of...

HOCKEY ONLINE: Vítkovice and Brno will play for...

Creighton ends Princeton’s March Madness run, faces San...

nba | Mavs hit rock bottom

It was exposed that Bayern’s locker room was...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy