Matthias Schwab made up a lot of ground on the second day of the PGA Tour tournament in Punta Cana (Dominican Republic). After a round of 71 at the start, the 28-year-old from Styria improved to shared 14th place with a 68 with five birdies and a bogey on the par-72 course on Friday.

Englishman Matt Wallace is in the lead with six strokes less. “You can see how well you have to score to be among the front runners in this field. It’s fun to play good and almost flawless rounds here in Punta Cana,” said Schwab.

Nemecz misses the cut

Lukas Nemecz, on the other hand, missed the jump into the prize money weekend at the World Tour tournament in Johannesburg, South Africa. The Styrian played a par round on Friday after a mixed performance with four birdies and four bogeys. With a total of 142 strokes (two under par), the 33-year-old only came in 108th, staying well above the cut line.

Sepp Straka also lost his third game at the World Golf Championships match-play format in Austin, Texas. He lost to Cameron Young (USA) with five and three, his departure had already been determined.