Schwab misses qualification for US Open

Matthias Schwab missed participating in the 123rd US Open. At the final qualifying tournament in Dallas (US state of Texas), the Styrian did not compete in the second round on Monday (local time) after a failed first round because the eight tickets to be awarded for the major in Los Angeles in mid-June were already out of reach.

On the other hand, the 2017 Spanish Masters winner, Sergio Garcia, who now plays on the LIV competition tour, qualified.

Austria will only be represented at the US Open by Sepp Straka, who provided an Austrian highlight with seventh place at the PGA Championship at the weekend. Straka and Schwab will tee off on the PGA Tour at the $8.7 million Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, starting Thursday.