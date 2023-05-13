Schwab misses the cut in Texas by one shot

Golf pro Matthias Schwab narrowly missed the cut on Friday (local time) at the $9.5 million PGA Byron Nelson tournament in McKinney (US state of Texas).

The 28-year-old from Styria needed 70 shots after a 69 at the start. With a total of three under par (139), Schwab made one shot too many for a starting place at the weekend. At the top is the American Scottie Scheffler with 128 strokes (14 under par).

“Unfortunately it wasn’t enough for the cut. Nevertheless, I’m confident about how things will continue for me on the PGA Tour in the coming weeks,” said Schwab. His game is okay. “It was better than today’s result shows.”

Nemez makes a strong cut in Belgium

Meanwhile, Lukas Nemecz made the cut with a brilliant second round at the World Tour tournament in Antwerp, Belgium. After a meager 73 at the start, the Styrian put a 66 on the green of the Rinkven International Golf Club on Friday.

Nemecz played six birdies on a bogey and moved up 77 places to 40th with a total of three under par. The Swede Simon Forsström is still in the lead (eleven under par).