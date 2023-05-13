Home » Schwab misses the cut in Texas by one shot
Sports

Schwab misses the cut in Texas by one shot

by admin
Schwab misses the cut in Texas by one shot

Golf pro Matthias Schwab narrowly missed the cut on Friday (local time) at the $9.5 million PGA Byron Nelson tournament in McKinney (US state of Texas).

The 28-year-old from Styria needed 70 shots after a 69 at the start. With a total of three under par (139), Schwab made one shot too many for a starting place at the weekend. At the top is the American Scottie Scheffler with 128 strokes (14 under par).

“Unfortunately it wasn’t enough for the cut. Nevertheless, I’m confident about how things will continue for me on the PGA Tour in the coming weeks,” said Schwab. His game is okay. “It was better than today’s result shows.”

Nemez makes a strong cut in Belgium

Meanwhile, Lukas Nemecz made the cut with a brilliant second round at the World Tour tournament in Antwerp, Belgium. After a meager 73 at the start, the Styrian put a 66 on the green of the Rinkven International Golf Club on Friday.

Nemecz played six birdies on a bogey and moved up 77 places to 40th with a total of three under par. The Swede Simon Forsström is still in the lead (eleven under par).

See also  Winter Olympics 100 Questions | What are the winter events that appeared at the Summer Olympics? -News Center-Nanhai Net

You may also like

Washington’s NFL team is being sold for a...

Continental confirms ultracyclist Omar Di Felice as Ambassador...

Scattered considerations after Roma-Bayer Leverkusen (1-0) — Sportellate.it

WC hockey 2023 | Hungary – Denmark ONLINE...

Camino de Santiago, stages and advice for doing...

Pesaro, Visconti: “Against Milan we can’t afford errors...

Lazio-Lecce 2-2: video, goals and highlights

should public money really be used to provide...

WC hockey 2023 | The best and fastest...

NBA playoffs, welcome back to the bubble: Lakers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy