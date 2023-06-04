Schwarz-Weiß Bregenz secure promotion to the 2nd league

Schwarz-Weiß Bregenz has secured promotion to the Admiral 2nd division early and will return to professional football after 18 years. Coach Andreas Heraf’s team won the ninth round of the promotion play-off in the Regionalliga West at SVG Reichenau 3-0 (0-0). This means that the Vorarlbergers can no longer be ousted from the top position.

SW Bregenz was last represented in the 2004/05 season in the Bundesliga, but due to financial problems the club filed for bankruptcy after relegation and was dissolved.

The Vorarlbergers are the second climber to the 2nd league after SV stripping in the Regionalliga Ost. In the Regionalliga Mitte, DSV Leoben with coach Carsten Jancker has a three-point lead over the LASK amateurs before the last round on Friday against the WAC amateurs.