After the French Open, Austria’s young hope Joel Schwärzler also plays in Wimbledon in the junior competition. The 17-year-old from Vorarlberg, who last made it to the quarter-finals in Paris, is number ten in London. Schwärzler meets the American Roy Horovitz in the first round. The junior competitions start on Saturday.

GEPA/Francois Asal

