Home » Schweinberger sprints to top place at TdF Femmes
Sports

Schweinberger sprints to top place at TdF Femmes

by admin
Schweinberger sprints to top place at TdF Femmes

Christina Schweinberger achieved a top placing on the second stage of the Tour de France Femmes with fifth place. On Monday after 152 kilometers from Clermont-Ferrand to Mauriac, the 26-year-old Tyrolean from the Belgian Fenix ​​team was just behind a larger group of leaders in the uphill sprint. Germany’s Liane Lippert (Movistar) secured victory in the rain in 4:13:43 hours.

Read more …

See also  The 14-Man Roster of the Chinese Women's Volleyball Team for World League Finals in the United States

You may also like

Napoli-Spal 1-1, goal by Anguissa. Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia...

Inter Miami CF: The Pursuit of Reuniting Messi...

LVMH sponsors the 2024 Olympic Games

Miss Italy, the first trans boy who launched...

Messi will captain Inter Miami

Serbia, Jokic will not play in the World...

Bucher seventh in the dolphin sprint – sport.ORF.at

Empoli: official Caprile on loan from Napoli –...

Austrian footballer Sabitzer transferred from Bayern to Dortmund

The Dominance of the United States National Women’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy