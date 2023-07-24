Schweinberger sprints to top place at TdF Femmes

Christina Schweinberger achieved a top placing on the second stage of the Tour de France Femmes with fifth place. On Monday after 152 kilometers from Clermont-Ferrand to Mauriac, the 26-year-old Tyrolean from the Belgian Fenix ​​team was just behind a larger group of leaders in the uphill sprint. Germany’s Liane Lippert (Movistar) secured victory in the rain in 4:13:43 hours.

