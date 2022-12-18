Home Sports Schweinsteiger reveals: ‘Inter is my biggest regret. It was all done, but…’ | Market
Schweinsteiger reveals: 'Inter is my biggest regret. It was all done, but…' | Market

Schweinsteiger reveals: ‘Inter is my biggest regret. It was all done, but…’ | Market

Inter is my biggest regret“. Word of Bastian Schweinsteiger. The former Bayern Munich midfielder spoke to Rai Sports and revealed that he was very close to moving to the Nerazzurri: “In 2008 I was one step away from moving to Inter. He had just arrived in Milan Jose Mourinhoal Bayern c’era Klinsmann who wanted the Belarusian from Stuttgart at all costs Hleb. He played in my position, so I could have looked for another team. Mourinho had sensed the deal, only the signature was missing.”

THE TURNING POINT – Then what happened? Schweinsteiger explains: “Barcelona entered and Hleb ended up in Spain. At that point Bayern never let me leave, so in the end Inter took on Quaresma and the Brazilian Mancini. For me, a big Serie A fan, it’s the biggest regret. Somehow I tried to make up for it: I got married in Italy and I come to Italy for tourism whenever I can. Please, no jokes, now I’m waiting for your national team at the European Championships in Germany”.

