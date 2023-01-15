The duel Norway-Switzerland moves from downhill to slalom. Yesterday on the Lauberhorn Kilde left Odermatt behind, today in the first heat of the very classic Wengen (Svi) the host Loic Meillard in 57”13 was faster than the Norwegian pair Kristoffersen (at 48/100) and Braathen (at 51/100).

The race

On a track put to the test by the mild temperatures, by a bizarre layout designed by the British coach and marked after a few laps, the gaps soon became important and Tommaso Sala, the first blue to go down, is sixth at 1″61, behind Strasser and McGrath but ahead of Noel (at 1”86). Worse went to Vinatzer, who started with bib number 18 and had difficulty in the pools that formed next to the posts: he is thirteenth at 3 ”21. Of the athletes who started after him, only Zenhaeusern, ninth at 2”21, managed to do better. Giuliano Razzoli, 23rd at 4″79, and Simon Maurberger, 24th at 4″91, also qualified for the second heat. Stefano Gross got on the fork, outside Kastlunger. Canins did not qualify.