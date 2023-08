Scoot Henderson is very sure of his potential and has announced that he will win the Rookie of the Year.

And that he will have a great career in the NBA.

Henderson was selected by the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA draft.

Scoot Henderson guarantees that he wins rookie of the year 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/NIciYN1DZD — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 7, 2023

