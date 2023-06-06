Home » Scoot Henderson: With my talent I can make an impact on any team
Sports

Scoot Henderson: With my talent I can make an impact on any team

by admin
Scoot Henderson: With my talent I can make an impact on any team

Scoot Henderson, one of the most anticipated prospects ahead of the next NBA Draft, recently spoke to the Portland media after a workout with the Trail Blazers (third overall pick)

What would you say to convince a team to choose you at N.1?

“Anyone would always want a guy like me….My personality, the culture I bring to the locker room. I’m a great leader, I talk to my teammates and I really know how to do everything on the pitch. I will give my 110 percent every day. And this is my strong point: I am very constant in my commitment. Even if one game goes badly, I try to even the score in the next one, trying to do well. If I didn’t give 110 percent in the last game, I try to give 120 percent.
I can definitely make an impact in any team, just by bringing my talent. Here in Portland there are guys who are great in many areas of the game, but I can plug any hole with my skills. I think I can have an impact on winning wherever I go, and here in particular, by being a dynamic guard who can open up the court, in many ways. I can pass the ball, I have good vision. So yeah, I think I can have an impact on the win.

How do you think your game and Dame’s complement each other?

“Honestly, I like analyzing Dame’s game, watching his footage. I think we could relate, because he is a shooter from the dribble, in any way, he can shoot, he can do a lot of things on the field, he can pass and lead the team at a high level. I think I can do these things too, only that I could be faster because I have younger legs (…)”.

See also  Vitali: It's time for the Packers to trust Jordan Love

After two years spent in the G League with Ignite, Henderson is considered among the top 3 prospects of the 2023 NBA Draft by all specialized sites.

You may also like

PITWALK WITH KAROLINA: Why wasn’t I born a...

National Track Cycling Championships: China’s Hong Kong team...

Libertas Livorno-Vigevano, race 2: the winding road towards...

the Professional Football League postpones its decision on...

The appointment with “Gymnastics Party, Rimini Summer Edition...

Šwiateková is in the quarterfinals in Paris and...

Football: Stuttgart denied HSV promotion

Risks of rock climbing | The Alpine Guides’...

Cronin will lead Anaheim, in his sixties he...

F1 Spanish Grand Prix: Verstappen wins championship, Zhou...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy