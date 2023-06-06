Scoot Henderson: With my talent I can make an impact on any team

Scoot Henderson, one of the most anticipated prospects ahead of the next NBA Draft, recently spoke to the Portland media after a workout with the Trail Blazers (third overall pick)

What would you say to convince a team to choose you at N.1?

“Anyone would always want a guy like me….My personality, the culture I bring to the locker room. I’m a great leader, I talk to my teammates and I really know how to do everything on the pitch. I will give my 110 percent every day. And this is my strong point: I am very constant in my commitment. Even if one game goes badly, I try to even the score in the next one, trying to do well. If I didn’t give 110 percent in the last game, I try to give 120 percent.

I can definitely make an impact in any team, just by bringing my talent. Here in Portland there are guys who are great in many areas of the game, but I can plug any hole with my skills. I think I can have an impact on winning wherever I go, and here in particular, by being a dynamic guard who can open up the court, in many ways. I can pass the ball, I have good vision. So yeah, I think I can have an impact on the win.

How do you think your game and Dame’s complement each other?

“Honestly, I like analyzing Dame’s game, watching his footage. I think we could relate, because he is a shooter from the dribble, in any way, he can shoot, he can do a lot of things on the field, he can pass and lead the team at a high level. I think I can do these things too, only that I could be faster because I have younger legs (…)”.

After two years spent in the G League with Ignite, Henderson is considered among the top 3 prospects of the 2023 NBA Draft by all specialized sites.