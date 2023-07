Julia Grabher makes her Wimbledon debut today. The 27-year-old from Vorarlberg meets the American Danielle Collins at the start of the grass classic. After moving into the second round at the French Open, Grabher also wants to advance to a round in the third Grand Slam tournament of the year. The game will start shortly.

First round:

Julia Grabher (AUT)

Danielle Collins (USA)

-:- -:-

