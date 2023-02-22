Home Sports Scoreboard Eintracht-Naples Champions League: Osimhen is worth Haaland, Di Lorenzo monstrous growth, Kvara only from 6
Sports

Scoreboard Eintracht-Naples Champions League: Osimhen is worth Haaland, Di Lorenzo monstrous growth, Kvara only from 6

by admin
Scoreboard Eintracht-Naples Champions League: Osimhen is worth Haaland, Di Lorenzo monstrous growth, Kvara only from 6

The leaders of Italian football are moving their smile factory to Europe: won 2-0 in Frankfurt, imposes itself for quality, naturalness, intelligence and dominance of the game and, barring surprises, mortgages the passage to the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Napoli are not depressed when their jewel Kvara misses a penalty on the result of 0-0. If possible, at that moment, he decides that he must make him the match. Seven games, three missed penalties. Yes, Europe is another story, but beyond the penalty statistics which probably tell of a more intense frenzy than the Champions League version of Naples, the Eintracht Frankfurt field, like other fields in Italy, is a place where the team by Spalletti dominates. He does it in a different way, in accordance with that principle of transversality that distinguishes it. Up to going on velvet, at the beginning of the second half, when Eintracht lost their big shot: Kolo Muani sent off for a stomp on Anguissa’s ankle. HERE the match report.

February 21, 2023 | 11:13 pm

(©) breaking latest news

See also  Dream and everyday cars, Christmas greetings from Gazzetta Motori - Video Gazzetta.it

You may also like

Champions: Liverpool-Real Madrid 2-5 – Calcio

Champions: Frankfurt-Naples 0-2 – Football

Cameron Norrie: British number one beats Juan Manuel...

Vinicius and Benzema lead the sensational comeback of...

LSU receiver Malik Nabers arrested on weapons charge

‘I want to make an impact in the...

Tennis, WTA 250 Merida Open

Hawks fire manager Nate McMillan

Corinne Deacon (coach of the France team): “A...

Grace Geyoro (midfielder of the France team): “We...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy