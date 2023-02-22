The leaders of Italian football are moving their smile factory to Europe: won 2-0 in Frankfurt, imposes itself for quality, naturalness, intelligence and dominance of the game and, barring surprises, mortgages the passage to the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Napoli are not depressed when their jewel Kvara misses a penalty on the result of 0-0. If possible, at that moment, he decides that he must make him the match. Seven games, three missed penalties. Yes, Europe is another story, but beyond the penalty statistics which probably tell of a more intense frenzy than the Champions League version of Naples, the Eintracht Frankfurt field, like other fields in Italy, is a place where the team by Spalletti dominates. He does it in a different way, in accordance with that principle of transversality that distinguishes it. Up to going on velvet, at the beginning of the second half, when Eintracht lost their big shot: Kolo Muani sent off for a stomp on Anguissa’s ankle. HERE the match report.