Rossoneri dominance at San Siro: Milan beat Lazio with two goals, Bennacer and Theo Hernandez, in the first thirty minutes of the first half. Empty Lazio is unable to react and does not create dangers near Maignan. Pioli’s team loses Leao due to injury in the first ten minutes of the match. Anxiety for the Portuguese, Wednesday is the semifinal of the Champions League with Inter. Read the match report HERE