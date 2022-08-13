Home Sports Scoreboard of the readers: here is the game of the Gazzetta to win fantastic prizes
Sports

Scoreboard of the readers: here is the game of the Gazzetta to win fantastic prizes

by admin
Scoreboard of the readers: here is the game of the Gazzetta to win fantastic prizes

The new championship has started and immediately a big surprise: here is the Readers’ Scoreboard, the new game of the Gazzetta that gives the possibility to express one’s opinion and win fantastic prizes.

How to play?

For each match of the Serie A championship you can give your vote, from 2 to 10, to the players who took the field. You have 90 minutes from the final whistle to deliver the report cards.

To play for free, simply register and log in to Gazzetta.it. G + subscribers will have the chance to win tons of prizes.

At the end of the voting for each match, the general average will be calculated for each player, i.e. the average of the votes expressed by all the participants. The deviation of your vote from the overall average is your points for that player.For example, if you have rated 6.5 and the average is 6.10, you will get 0.40 points.

Find out if you have won

For each game, the winner is the one who comes close to the average of all the voters, i.e. the one who has obtained the lowest total score (adding up the individual differences).

The ranking is published at the end of the voting for each match, but is considered definitive only after the appropriate checks as per regulation.

Each week you can play all 10 games of the round and try to win the prizes up for grabs. The first in the prize ranking of each match wins a voucher worth € 100 that can be spent on thepitchfootball.com.

See also  Tricolor gold for Melani Bevilacqua and D'Adamo In the Grosseto races 4 other Pavese medals

13 August – 19:38

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Galli opens at Limana Cavarzano: “Parteli is a...

Chinese Super League – Luo Xinzhihong and Yang...

Football, 1 billion tax mine on the Serie...

Gullit: “Ronaldo will have regretted leaving Juventus for...

Bremer: “I made the right choice, I want...

like!The beautiful and sassy Xi’an sports delegation returned...

European gymnastics in Monaco: Italy gold in the...

European swimming championships, Minisini-Ruggiero d’oro in the synchronized...

National Newspaper | Stazzema, the leaders are made...

Shaanxi Province Children’s Basic Gymnastics Instructor Training Class...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy