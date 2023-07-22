Home » Scores in the first round from 4 p.m
Scores in the first round from 4 p.m

In the first round of the Uniqa ÖFB Cup, the next 17 games are on the program on Saturday. The game day will start at 4 p.m. with the duel between FavAC and TSV Hartberg.

The SK Sturm Graz starts at 5.30 p.m. (live on ORF1 and in the live stream at SAK Klagenfurt the company title defense. Transmission starts at 5.15 p.m.

From 8:30 p.m., the games Bad Gleichenberg -GAK, Krems – Amstetten, Wels – SV Ried and Forward Steyr – Austria Klagenfurt can be seen in a conference call on ORF Sport + and in the live stream.

