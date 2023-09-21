Scores in the group phase as of 6:45 p.m

After Red Bull Salzburg’s brilliant opening win in the Champions League against Benfica Lisbon, Austria’s clubs want to follow up in the Europa League on Thursday and cause one or two surprises at the start of the group phase.

LASK will welcome the star ensemble of Liverpool FC from 6.45 p.m., while Sturm Graz will face Sporting Lisbon in front of their home crowd. The game can be seen live on ORF1 and in the live stream from 9 p.m. (transmission starts at 8:15 p.m.).

Current scores of the Europa League and the Conference League from 6:45 p.m. in sport.ORF.at/fussball

