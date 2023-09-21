Home » Scores in the group phase as of 6:45 p.m
Sports

Scores in the group phase as of 6:45 p.m

by admin
Scores in the group phase as of 6:45 p.m

After Red Bull Salzburg’s brilliant opening win in the Champions League against Benfica Lisbon, Austria’s clubs want to follow up in the Europa League on Thursday and cause one or two surprises at the start of the group phase.

LASK will welcome the star ensemble of Liverpool FC from 6.45 p.m., while Sturm Graz will face Sporting Lisbon in front of their home crowd. The game can be seen live on ORF1 and in the live stream from 9 p.m. (transmission starts at 8:15 p.m.).

Current scores of the Europa League and the Conference League from 6:45 p.m. in sport.ORF.at/fussball

See also  Fiorentina-Inter, Kouamé: goal against his past

You may also like

America Defeats Querétaro to Take the Lead in...

Arsenal 4-0 PSV Eindhoven: Gunners mark Champions League...

Arrival of Delegations Intensifies as Hangzhou Asian Games...

He was born for Real. Bellingham struck, then...

Washington Nationals Crush Chicago White Sox 13-3 with...

OKC, injury for Pokusevski: at least six weeks...

Inter Milan’s Winning Streak Comes to an End...

Lens catches Sevilla FC in the Champions League

Late-Inning Heroics by Mauricio Dubón Lifts Houston Astros...

Milan, you are missing a leader: Leao unsympathetic

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy