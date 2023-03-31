Home Sports Scores of the 21st round from 6.10 p.m
Sports

by admin
In the Admiral 2nd league, the first five games of the 21st round will be played on Friday. In Vienna, the Young Violets and Blau Weiß Linz, among others, face each other, the GAK makes a guest appearance at Sturm Graz II. Kick-off is at 6:10 p.m., the games can be seen via conference call on ORF Sport + and in the live stream.

The duel between SV Licht-Loidl Lafnitz and leader SKN St. Pölten follows at 8.30 p.m. The match will be broadcast live on ORF Sport + and in the live stream. Transmission begins at 8:15 p.m.

