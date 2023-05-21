Scores of the master group from 2.30 p.m

The eighth game day is on Sunday in the championship group of the Admiral Bundesliga. At 5 p.m. there will be an anticipated final for the title. If Salzburg wins the home game against Sturm Graz, the “Bulls” can no longer take their tenth triumph in a row. The game can be followed live on ORF1 and in the live stream. Transmission begins at 4:25 p.m.

Before that, Austria Klagenfurt and Austria Wien will duel at 2.30 p.m., and third-placed LASK Rapid Wien will also receive a host.

