The third day of the game is on Sunday in the Admiral Bundesliga champions group. At 2:30 p.m., front-runner Red Bull Salzburg asked third-placed LASK to play the hit of the day. At the same time pursuer Puntigamer Sturm Graz is guest at Austria Klagenfurt.

At the end of the 25th round of the championship, Rapid and Austria will face off in the Allianz Stadium for the 339th Viennese derby. Kick-off in Hütteldorf is at 5 p.m.

