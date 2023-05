A bicycle kick that ends in a goal is already something particularly rare that can happen. Two bicycle kicks that end up on the net in the same match are unbelievable. It happened to the Barletta striker Lattanzio, who scored two overhead goals in the comeback against Nardò. 0-2 down at half-time, the Apulians won 3-2, with the first two goals scored by Lattanzio in the 55th and 72nd minutes.