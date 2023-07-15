Scotland 3-0 Northern Ireland: Ruthless first-half display sweeps NI aside in friendly

Sam Kerr celebrates making it 2-0 to Scotland at Dens Park

Ruthless Scotland swept Northern Ireland aside in a friendly as they made it five games without defeat.

Erin Cuthbert opened the scoring with a smart finish back across goal, before a close-range header from Sam Kerr doubled the lead at a rainy Dens Park.

A fortuitous flick from Martha Thomas completed a trio of goals in six first-half minutes for the hosts.

Northern Ireland battled hard after the break and had a strong penalty claim turned down.

On a bleak night in Dundee it took both teams a while to warm up until Caroline Weir and Cuthbert each forced a save out of Shannon Turner, making just her second appearance in the Northern Ireland goal.

Moments later, Kirsty Hanson’s delivery flashed across goal with Weir flicking the ball on before it ricocheted off Martha Thomas and Cuthbert inadvertently blocked her team-mate’s effort on the line.

The Chelsea midfielder made amends soon after, firing home from Emma Watson’s pass, with the ball squeezing past Turner at the front post.

Weir then whipped in a great corner that was helped on by Sam Kerr as the new Bayern Munich signing celebrated a quickfire second for Scotland.

Minutes later it was three for the hosts as Hanson’s enticing delivery cannoned into the path of Thomas and the ball flew past the helpless Turner.

Northern Ireland had chances to get a foothold in the game either side of half-time as Rachel Furness struck the post from long range, before Rebecca Holloway shot over the crossbar.

The visitors were also denied what looked a penalty during a goalmouth scramble, with a clumsy barge going unnoticed by the referee, and in stoppage time Danielle Maxwell knocked an effort wide.

Amy Rodgers and Kirsty Maclean made their Scotland debuts from the bench, while Cuthbert and Hanson continued their outstanding displays into the second half with the action petering out.

What they said

Scotland manager Pedro Martinez Losa: “Very pleased for the girls. No injuries as well, that’s what we wanted. We want to inspire people – that’s our job.

“We created chances before the first goal, but we needed that confidence. The second half was difficult for both teams when the pitch became a bit heavy.

“We have a good group, an excellent mix of young and experienced players. It was a good opportunity for the players today.”

Scotland midfielder Erin Cuthbert: “We were really building on the momentum from the last camp. We’re really building, but it means nothing if we don’t go and beat Finland now.

“That’s what we’ll be hoping to do in preparation for the Nations League. We’ve got to look forward – there are important games coming up, but we’re up for the challenge and we’ll give it everything we’ve got.

“It’s off-season – we’ve been working hard to push each other for a performance like that.”

What’s next

Scotland travel to Finland for a friendly on Tuesday, 18 July (17:00 BST), while Northern Ireland go to the Czech Republic on the same night. (18:30).

Line-ups

Scotland

Formation 4-3-3

1Gibson

7 Brown 5 Howard 3 Mukandi 2 Docherty

22Cuthbert8Kerr9Weir

18Watson20Thomas10Hanson

1Gibson7BrownSubstituted forMcLauchlanat 70’minutes5HowardSubstituted forRodgersat 61’minutes3Mukandi2Docherty22Cuthbert8KerrSubstituted forClarkat 78’minutes9WeirSubstituted forMacLeanat 78’minutes18WatsonSubstituted forEvansat 70’minutes20ThomasSubstituted forDavidsonat 61’minutes10HansonSubstitutes4Clark6MacLean11Evans12Fife13Hay14McLauchlan15Clark16Rodgers17Muir19Davidson21Cumings23Napier

Northern Ireland

Formation 4-3-3

1 Turner

2McKenna4McFadden15Holloway3Vance

20Andrews10Furness7McCarron

6Hamilton9Magill14Wade

1Turner2McKenna4McFaddenSubstituted forMorganat 87’minutes15Holloway3Vance20Andrews10FurnessSubstituted forCallaghanat 60’minutes7McCarronSubstituted forBellat 59’minutes6HamiltonSubstituted forWilsonat 87’minutes9MagillSubstituted forMcGuinnessat 68’minutes14WadeSubstituted forMaxwellat 59’minutesSubstitutes5Morgan8Callaghan11McGuinness12Norney13Burrows16Caldwell17Maxwell18Bell19Wilson21Beattie22McMaster23Woods

Live Text

Match ends, Scotland 3, Northern Ireland Women 0.

Second Half ends, Scotland 3, Northern Ireland Women 0.

Nicola Docherty (Scotland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marissa Callaghan (Northern Ireland Women).

Attempt missed. Fionnula Morgan (Northern Ireland Women) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Demi Vance with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Northern Ireland Women. Conceded by Lauren Davidson.

Attempt blocked. Fionnula Morgan (Northern Ireland Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Demi Vance with a cross.

Corner, Northern Ireland Women. Conceded by Kelly Clark.

Attempt blocked. Danielle Maxwell (Northern Ireland Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Caitlin McGuinness.

Attempt missed. Marissa Callaghan (Northern Ireland Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution, Northern Ireland Women. Fionnula Morgan replaces Sarah McFadden because of an injury.

Substitution, Northern Ireland Women. Emily Wilson replaces Caragh Hamilton.

Delay in match because of an injury Sarah McFadden (Northern Ireland Women).

Substitution, Scotland. Kirsty MacLean replaces Caroline Weir.

Substitution, Scotland. Kelly Clark replaces Samantha Kerr.

Corner, Scotland. Conceded by Rebecca McKenna.

Attempt saved. Lauren Davidson (Scotland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lisa Evans with a cross.

Offside, Scotland. Caroline Weir tries a through ball, but Lauren Davidson is caught offside.

Substitution, Scotland. Lisa Evans replaces Emma Watson.

