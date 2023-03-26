Home Sports Scotland call up for Lawrence Shankland as Che Adams & Anthony Ralston drop out
Scotland call up for Lawrence Shankland as Che Adams & Anthony Ralston drop out

Scotland call up for Lawrence Shankland as Che Adams & Anthony Ralston drop out
Lawrence Shankland scored on his Scotland appearance against San Marino in 2019
Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 28 March Kick-off: 19:45 BST
Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland, live text on the BBC Sport website & app, highlights on BBC One Scotland

Scotland call up Lawrence Shankland for Tuesday’s Euro 2024 qualifier with Spain after fellow striker Che Adams and right-back Anthony Ralston pulled out of the squad.

Shankland, 27, has scored 21 times for Hearts this term and has one international goal from four caps.

Southampton’s Adams, 26, started Saturday’s 3-0 win over Cyprus but came off injured in the second period.

Celtic’s Ralston, 24, was not in Saturday’s squad.

Spain also opened Group A with a 3-0 home win, against Norway, on Saturday evening.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Zander Clark, Angus Gunn, Liam Kelly

Defenders: Liam Cooper, Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, Aaron Hickey, Nathan Patterson, Ryan Porteous, Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong, Lewis Ferguson, Billy Gilmour, Ryan Jack, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay

Forwards: Jacob Brown, Ryan Christie, Lyndon Dykes, Lawrence Shankland

