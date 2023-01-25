A match that marks the history of Scottish football
Aberdeen surprisingly goes out of the Scottish Cup and eliminating it is a sixth division club, Darvel.
At the Recreation Park the deed is consummated
A 19th-minute goal from Jordan Kirkpatrick doomed the club who currently reside in fifth position in the Premiership.
Darvel’s win breaks Aberdeen’s record of not losing in the Scottish Cup to a Non-League side since 1906. Possibly the most important and significant win in the East Ayrshire club’s 133-year history.
