A match that marks the history of Scottish football

Aberdeen surprisingly goes out of the Scottish Cup and eliminating it is a sixth division club, Darvel.

At the Recreation Park the deed is consummated

A 19th-minute goal from Jordan Kirkpatrick doomed the club who currently reside in fifth position in the Premiership.

Darvel’s win breaks Aberdeen’s record of not losing in the Scottish Cup to a Non-League side since 1906. Possibly the most important and significant win in the East Ayrshire club’s 133-year history.

January 24, 2023 (change January 24, 2023 | 10:58 am)

